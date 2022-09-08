Stranger Things season 4 to arrive in 2022

Can you believe that it has been 25 months since Netflix dropped season three of Stranger Things? It’s true. And for the next installment, you’ll have to remain patient a while longer. It will be a while until we can return to Hawkins. Season four of the sci-fi horror series will arrive in 2022. They sure know how to keep us in suspense.

Along with the release news, Netflix dropped another teaser on us. Most of the 30-second video features shots from previous seasons, but there’s a brief glimpse of a monster that appears to be far larger than the Mind Flayer or the Demogorgon. It should be pretty amazing when we can see the entire season and find out what it is about.



This may be the most ambitious season of Stranger Things yet. Filming has taken place in Georgia, Lithuania and New Mexico. Part of the season will be set in Russia, because as you may remember, Jim Hopper is held captive there. Hopefully, Netflix is looking at an early 2022 release date so fans don’t have to wait too much longer. A late 2022 date would upset many fans who are waiting patiently, though on the very edge of their seat.

Source Engadget

