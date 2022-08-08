Steam is adding support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers

It only took five years after the Nintendo Switch’s release, but now Valve is finally adding Steam support for the console’s controllers. It had to happen sooner or later, and it is better late than never.

In an announcement, the company said that the latest Steam beta adds Joy-Cons support. With the new software, it is now possible to use Joy-Cons either individually or as part of a matched pair for playing games.

Just be aware that if you want to try the feature out, you need to opt into the Steam beta. You can do that by navigating to Steam’s Settings menu and clicking “Change” under the “Beta participation” heading. You should keep in mind that you will either need a Bluetooth adapter or a motherboard with Bluetooth connectivity to use your Joy-Cons with Steam since it is not possible to connect the controller to your PC through a cable like you would most gamepads.

It took a long time for Steam to add support for Joy-Cons, but let’s be honest. This is likely because we have our choice of far superior controllers to use. Ones that are not cheap and tiny and inaccurate. But if you want to, now you can.

