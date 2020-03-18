Steam Has Record-Breaking 20 Million Concurrent Players

We all spend our time differently at home. Some of us spend the weekend with friends and family, while some of us watch movies, some go for a run or a bike ride. However, with the coronavirus outbreak, it has been strongly recommended that we all practice social distancing and to stay at home.

This will reduce the risk of us coming into contact with anyone who might have the virus, thus preventing a further outbreak. It looks like many people are taking this advice to heart because over the weekend, Valve’s Steam gaming platform managed to set a record-breaking 20 million concurrent players.

At its peak, Steam had 20 million players playing games on its platform at that given point in time. This is for gamers around the world, and 20 million is just a drop in a bucket compared to the number of people around the world. But, the timing of this and the coronavirus outbreak suggests that it is more than just coincidence.

It will be interesting to see if this number will rise. Companies like Niantic, the developer behind Pokemon GO, have also made some changes to help players enjoy the game without having to leave their home. People are playing a lot more.

Source Ubergizmo

