Stardew Valley sells over 20 million copies

A full six years after its initial release, Stardew Valley has sold more than 20 million copies. Creator Eric Barone shared the news in an update posted to the game’s press site and in an interview with PC Gamer. “The 20 million copies milestone is really amazing,” he said.

But what’s more impressive is the increasing pace of Stardew Valley’s sales. It took four years for the game to sell its first 10 million copies. Since September 2021, it has sold 5 million. “The average daily sales of Stardew Valley are higher today than at any point,” Barone said. “I’m not exactly sure why that is. My hope is that the game is just continuing to spread via word of mouth, and the more people that are playing it, the more people will share the game with their friends.”

Barone also said that he plans to continue working on Stardew Valley but is now mostly focused on Haunted Chocolatier, a new action announced last fall. “Ultimately I have to follow my heart or else the quality of the content will suffer,” Barone said.

Twenty million copies is an impressive feat for any game, especially one that a single person developed. Barone started working on Stardew Valley after graduating with a computer science degree from the University of Washington Tacoma. He started developing the game to practice his craft. He then spent the next four years working on it before finally releasing Stardew Valley in 2016.

Source Engadget

Image Credit ConcernedApe

