Stardew Valley adds couch co-op

Coming less than two months before its fifth anniversary, farming sim Stardew Valley just got its biggest content update ever. There are a ton of changes to list, but some of the more notable ones will appeal to you if you have put many hours into the game.

There is a new beachside farm where you can fish and forage, but farming will be harder since you won’t be able to use sprinklers to water your plants. There’s also a new late-game area that adds a volcano-themed dungeon to explore and much more.

There are new townsfolk, more items to collect and a new quest too. The biggest change is a new couch co-op mode that builds on the multiplayer functionality. You and up to three other people can play on the same screen. Just ask Robin the Carpenter to build a cabin on your farm to start. You can also enable co-op play as soon as you start a new game.

The 1.5 content update is available to download today on PC. Developer Eric “ConceredApe” Barone says it will come to consoles early next year, with a release on mobile devices later. The game is 33 percent off on Steam right now in honor of the update.

Source Engadget

