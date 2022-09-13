Starbucks to let you collect NFTs to earn rewards

Starbucks is jumping on the NFT bandwagon. On Monday, the company unveiled Odyssey, an upcoming extension to its rewards program that will allow customers to collect NFTs. Every NFT will have a points value based on its rarity, and as you earn more tokens, you can unlock new rewards. Which could include things like a virtual expresso martini-making, an invite to events at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, and a trip to Costa Rica to visit one of the company’s coffee suppliers.

There will be a few different ways to collect the tokens, which Starbucks is calling “digital collectible stamps.” By completing “journeys”, basically playing games and quizzes, you’ll earn “journey stamps.” You can also buy “limited-edition stamps” directly through the Starbucks Odyssey website. For those of you worried about the potential environmental impact of Starbucks adding a Web3 component like this to its rewards program, the company says Odyssey will use a proof-of-stake blockchain built by Polygon.

“Our vision is to create a place where our digital community can come together over coffee, engage in immersive experiences, and celebrate the heritage and future of Starbucks,” Brady Brewer, Starbucks executive vice president and chief marketing officer said. If you are interested, Starbucks employees and Rewards members can join a waitlist to try Odyssey later in the year.

