Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two hits Disney+ this fall

On Sunday, the final day of Disney’s Star Wars Celebration 2022 event, the company shared the first trailer for season two of The Bad Batch. Fans are about to get very excited. We’ve known since last year that Disney planned to continue the series, but the new season now has a release timeframe. It will hit Disney+ this fall.

The trailer the company shared seems to suggest that the story will pick up after a time skip that leaves the members of Clone Force 99 looking older than they were in season one. We can also see that they are wearing updated armor, with squad leader Hunter wearing a new scarf. It would appear that the group has a tough journey ahead of them as they try to find a place in the galaxy. You also might notice that there is a Wookie with a lightsaber. That’s new.

This release window for season two of The Bad Batch was only one of a handful of announcements that Disney shared during Star Wars Celebration 2022. We also got our first look at Rogue One prequel Andor and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is the sequel to Respawn’s Fallen Order. Star Wars fans should be happy.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Disney

