Star Wars: Squadrons won’t have microtransactions

EA and Motive have both stressed that Star Wars: Squadrons would let you earn everything through gameplay, but it’s now clear that you won’t even have to consider paying more at all. Motive’s Mitch Dyer confirmed that there won’t be microtransactions, and the studio’s Ian Frazier said that Squadrons isn’t planned as a “live service” where you keep getting add-ons, whether or not they’re paid. What this means is that the $40 game you buy should include absolutely everything. Period.

However, Frazier didn’t rule out the possibility of more. “We could,” he said. However, that’s not the game Motive wants to present here. The Star Wars space fighter game is meant to be “complete and great in its own right,” and anything more would just be a bonus.

There aren’t many fans of microtransactions or constant season passes these days, especially after EA’s own Star Wars: Battlefront II drew a lot of criticism for making it hard to unlock special items without paying. However, there are still many games that offer a steady stream of new material, some of it for free. And though the lower price may help, there are no guarantees that people will keep playing as long as they might with other titles.

Source Engadget

