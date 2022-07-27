Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Now On Hold

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was teased at first with a brief trailer back in 2021, but it is reportedly on indefinite development hold now. The news comes via Bloomberg, which cited unnamed sources close to its development, relaying that the project has been paused.

The problems reportedly come from major staff departures at the developer, Aspyr Media. Both the art director and the design director were unexpectedly let go from the company. We do know that a recent vertical slice demo of the game was well received by license holders. However, later messaging to the rest of the development team suggested that the project wasn’t where studio leadership wanted it to be. It is too bad we don’t have further details.

Developers at Aspyr are reportedly now looking at 2025 as a realistic time frame for release.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was a significant milestone in successful and original video game storytelling in the Star Wars franchise and it has not really been matched since. The remake is highly anticipated by longtime fans, but its future now appears cloudy. We can only hope that things work out for this title so that we have a great game.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

