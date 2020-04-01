Star Wars Jedi Academy – PC Users Are Invading Console Games

The classic 2003 Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy game recently hit PS4 and Switch, but console users excited to try it have encountered an interesting enemy. PC players have figured out how to cross-play on consoles, so they’re invading online multiplayer games and slaughtering their Jedi opponents. It sounds like a Sith move to me.

The issue was brought up by unhappy Switch players like Max Payment, who says, “Apparently all you have to do is take the server IP from a console match, which is clearly visible on the console, and enter it in the PC server browser and join,” he noted on the ResetEra forums. “I joined a game where one player was absolutely mopping the floor with us and he had .twitchtv in his username. Sure enough, I looked him up and he was playing on PC in a switch server absolutely decimating everyone.”

To prove it Payment posted a Twitch video created by a user showing the carnage. Remember, PC players have been on the game since 2003, so they have tons of experience. So Switch users new to the game didn’t enjoy being massacred by veterans. We will see what is done about this or if it gets addressed.

Source Engadget

