Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for a third season on August 25th

If you’re missing your weekly dose of Star Trek animation or just Star Trek in general, you have likely been jonesing for more ever since the first season of Strange New Worlds wrapped up a while back. Well, you won’t have to wait much longer for another Trek fix. Animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will return on August 25th. that’s not too long of a wait for fans.

The third season has 10 episodes, with a new one arriving every Thursday. That should keep you in Trek content for a little while. Paramount+ is also promising a “shocking resolution” for the cliffhanger that ended season two last October. And that the crew of the USS Cerritos will be tested “in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine,” which may or may not have something to do with stealing the ship. We don’t know yet, but more than likely this is the case.

The return of Lower Decks is very good and welcome news for its fans. Trekkers who prefer the live-action shows will need to stay patient, however, as shows like Star Trek: Picard and Discovery aren’t expected to return until 2023. So enjoy your Star Trek while you have it in August.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Paramount

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals