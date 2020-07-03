Stadia Controller Will Now Work Wirelessly With Android Devices

Wired controllers on home consoles are the way to go, but they are a bit strange when it comes to mobile because it means that it makes it less portable and a bit more clunky when setting it up. So it is odd that wireless support for Google’s Stadia controller for Android devices was not available at launch, but that has now changed.

If you play Stadia games frequently on your Android phone, this is good news. Google has announced that you will now be able to use their Stadia controller wirelessly on your Android device. This will become a reality thanks to an update to the Stadia app that was released on June 30th.

Google says, “To play games with your Stadia Controller wirelessly, set up your phone and your Stadia Controller on the same Wi-Fi network, launch a game, and follow the pairing instructions on the screen. It’s that easy!” So if you used to have to connect your controller using the USB cable, you will no longer need to do that now.

As per Google’s update, all you need to do is launch the game you want to play, follow the instructions on the screen, and you’ll be ready to go.

Source Ubergizmo

