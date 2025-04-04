Ultimate SSD Buyer’s Guide: Crucial, Lexar, LaCie, Samsung, OWC Compared

External solid-state drives (SSDs) have transformed how data is stored and accessed, offering a versatile solution for various needs. Whether you’re upgrading your device’s storage, improving performance, or securing reliable backups, selecting the right SSD is crucial. The video below from Pete Matheson explores the key factors to consider, common pitfalls to avoid, and the best SSD options for different use cases, helping you make an informed decision.

Why Choose an External SSD?

External SSDs have become a popular choice due to their combination of speed, portability, and affordability. They provide a practical alternative to internal storage upgrades, especially for devices like Apple laptops, where internal upgrades are often restricted. Here are some scenarios where external SSDs excel:

Data Backup: Protect critical files with dependable storage solutions.

Protect critical files with dependable storage solutions. Creative Workflows: Work on high-resolution videos or photos without delays or performance issues.

Work on high-resolution videos or photos without delays or performance issues. Gaming Consoles: Expand storage for devices like the PS5 while improving load times and performance.

Expand storage for devices like the PS5 while improving load times and performance. Portability: Easily carry large files for travel or remote work.

Their compact design, fast data transfer speeds, and durability make them indispensable for both personal and professional use. Whether you’re a creative professional, a gamer, or a frequent traveler, an external SSD can simplify your workflow and enhance your productivity.

Common Mistakes When Buying an SSD

To get the most out of your SSD investment, it’s important to avoid common purchasing mistakes. Here are some key errors to watch out for:

Overlooking Compatibility: Verify that the SSD is compatible with your device’s ports and operating system before purchasing.

Verify that the SSD is compatible with your device’s ports and operating system before purchasing. Paying for Unnecessary Features: For instance, Thunderbolt support is irrelevant if your device lacks a Thunderbolt port.

For instance, Thunderbolt support is irrelevant if your device lacks a Thunderbolt port. Underestimating Storage Needs: Choose a capacity that accommodates both your current and future data requirements to avoid running out of space prematurely.

By understanding your specific needs and your device’s technical specifications, you can avoid these pitfalls and select an SSD that meets your requirements without overspending.

Top USB SSD Recommendations

For most users, USB 3.2 SSDs offer an excellent balance between speed, affordability, and ease of use. With transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s, they are ideal for everyday tasks such as file transfers, backups, and light creative work. Below are some standout options:

Crucial X9 Pro: A reliable and fast SSD suitable for general use.

A reliable and fast SSD suitable for general use. Lexar ES3: A budget-friendly option that delivers solid performance for its price.

A budget-friendly option that delivers solid performance for its price. Crucial X10 Pro: Features USB 3.2 2×2 support, offering faster speeds and future-proofing for advanced users.

These models cater to a wide range of users, from casual users seeking simple storage solutions to professionals requiring dependable performance.

Thunderbolt SSDs for High Performance

For users with devices that support Thunderbolt 4 or 5, Thunderbolt SSDs provide unparalleled performance. These drives are particularly suited for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, or transferring large files. Here are some top recommendations:

LaCie Rugged SSD Pro 5S: A durable option designed for professionals who need portability and high performance.

A durable option designed for professionals who need portability and high performance. OWC Envoy Ultra: Engineered for demanding workflows, offering exceptional speed and reliability.

For those seeking a customizable solution, consider pairing a Thunderbolt enclosure, such as the Acasis, with a high-performance M.2 SSD like the Samsung 990 EVO/Pro. This approach allows for upgrades and tailored performance, making it a flexible choice for power users.

Specialized SSD Solutions

Certain SSDs are designed to address specific use cases, offering unique features that go beyond standard storage capabilities. These specialized solutions cater to users with distinct needs:

Backup-Focused SSDs: Devices like the Synology B Drive come with software for managing backups, revision history, and mobile photo backups.

Devices like the Synology B Drive come with software for managing backups, revision history, and mobile photo backups. Portable NAS-Like SSDs: Models such as the UniFi UT2 provide wireless connectivity, one-click SD card backups, and remote file access.

These options are particularly useful for photographers, videographers, and IT professionals who require advanced storage features to streamline their workflows.

Rugged SSDs for Travel and Tough Environments

For those who frequently travel or work in challenging conditions, rugged SSDs are an excellent choice. These drives are built to withstand drops, water, and dust, making sure your data remains secure even in harsh environments. Recommended models include:

LaCie Rugged SSDs: Available in Mini, Pro, and Pro 5 variants, offering durability and performance for different needs.

Available in Mini, Pro, and Pro 5 variants, offering durability and performance for different needs. Samsung T7 Shield: A compact yet robust option designed for travelers and outdoor professionals.

Rugged SSDs are ideal for professionals who need reliable storage solutions that can handle the rigors of on-the-go use.

Gaming SSDs for Enhanced Performance

For gamers, an SSD can significantly improve load times and overall gaming performance. This is particularly true for consoles like the PS5 or PS5 Pro, where storage speed directly impacts gameplay. The WD Black SN850X M.2 SSD is a standout option, offering better performance than the console’s internal drive and straightforward installation.

Backup Best Practices

Even with a high-quality SSD, maintaining multiple backups is essential to safeguard your data. Pair your SSD with a cloud backup service, such as Backblaze, to ensure your files are protected against hardware failure, accidental deletion, or physical damage. This layered approach to data protection minimizes the risk of losing important information.

Storage Limitations and Alternatives

While SSDs excel in speed and reliability, their storage capacity typically maxes out at around 8 TB. For users requiring larger storage solutions, a Network network-attached storage (NAS) system may be a better option. NAS devices allow you to create expandable storage pools using multiple drives, making them ideal for businesses or individuals with extensive data needs. They also offer additional features like remote access and data redundancy.

Making the Right Choice

Selecting the right SSD involves balancing your storage needs, device compatibility, and budget. Whether you’re a traveler seeking a rugged drive, a gamer looking to enhance performance, or a professional requiring high-speed storage, there’s an SSD tailored to your specific requirements. By understanding the features, limitations, and unique advantages of different options, you can make an informed decision and enjoy reliable, high-speed storage for years to come.

Source & Image Credit: Pete Matheson



