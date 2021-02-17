Square Enix’s Outriders arrives on Stadia on April 1st

This is not an April fools joke. April 1st is a big day for fans of Outriders. And Stadia users won’t have to wait longer than players on other platforms to get their hands on Outriders after all. Square Enix’s action RPG-shooter will hit Google’s game streaming service on April 1st. Outriders is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on the same day. Earlier, developer People Can Fly and Square Enix said it would land on Stadia later this year. Now we know all of the details. And we all get it at the same time. Very cool.

This should come as good news for those who were planning to play it on Stadia. There have been several instances where games have been released on Stadia much later than on other platforms. Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order all hit the service several months after they arrived elsewhere and that is no fun for Stadia owners.

A simultaneous release date for Outriders gives Stadia more competition with rival platforms, which is important since Google closed its first-party studios to focus on partnerships with third-party developers. So get ready for Outriders.

Source Engadget

