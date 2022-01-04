Square Enix Will Also Put NFTs In Its Games

NFTs have been popular in the past couple of years, although for the most part it mostly dealt with digital art and video content. But lately, we’ve started to see it applied to video games, for instance Ubisoft recently tried to introduce NFTs to its games. Now it looks like Square Enix wants to hop on board the bandwagon as well.

In a letter to celebrate 2022, the company’s president, Yosuke Matsuda, revealed that Square Enix is interested in NFTs. He says that this will be a future that the company will be pursuing.

Matsuda says, “The advent of NFTs using blockchain technology significantly increased the liquidity of digital goods, enabling the trading of a variety of such goods at high prices and sparking conversations the world over. I see 2021 not only as ‘Metaverse: Year One,’ but also as ‘NFTs: Year One’ given that it was a year in which NFTs were met with a great deal of enthusiasm by a rapidly expanding user base.”

However, Matsuda wasn’t specific on how Square Enix would be implementing NFTs in their upcoming games. Ubisoft’s efforts have so far appeared to be a bit of a bust for them, so hopefully, this is something that Square Enix will be able to learn from and expand on.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals