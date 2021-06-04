Square Enix to show off Babylon’s Fall during E3

Square Enix’s E3 presentation on June 13th should be interesting this year. It will include a new look at Babylon’s Fall, which was first teased at E3 2018, and the last time we got a look at the game was at a Sony State of Play livestream in 2019. So it’s been a while since we have seen anything on this front.

Along with Project GG, it’s one of several original IPs NieR: Automata developer PlatinumGames has been working on. People are getting some From Software vibes from the game, so it will be interesting to see how the game has evolved since we last saw it. I’m looking forward to seeing where this goes.

Square Enix also promises to share a closer look at Life is Strange: True Colors, which it will release on September 10th, and an update on Marvel’s Avengers. And since we are talking about Marvel, the Eidos-Montreal game Square says it will premiere is very likely to be the Guardians of the Galaxy project that the studio has been working on since 2017. So it sounds like this is not a year to miss E3. The Square Enix presentation starts at 3:15PM ET so don’t miss the action.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals