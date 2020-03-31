Square Enix To Ship Final Fantasy VII Remake Earlier Than Expected



Earlier this year, Square Enix announced that they will be delaying the launch of the Final Fantasy VII Remake to April. Delays for video games are expected and are pretty common these days, but now many are stuck at home due to lockdowns introduced by governments around the world, so we’re sure that many would love to play some video games like this one.

The good news is that if you’re in Europe or Australia, Square Enix has announced that they will be shipping the Final Fantasy VII Remake earlier to those regions. According to a recent tweet, there is a good chance that gamers living in those markets will be able to receive their copy of the game ahead of the 10th of April release date. That will help keep you busy during the lockdown.

The game’s producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura said, “These unique circumstances have made it very difficult to align timing of our global shipping. Our highest priority is that all of you, including those that live in countries currently facing the biggest disruption, can play the game at launch, so we made the decision to ship the game far earlier than usual to Europe and Australia.”

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals