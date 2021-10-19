Square Enix Still Working On Final Fantasy 14 For Xbox

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 14 MMORPG has been out for a while and it is playable on the PC, macOS, the PS4 and PS5, but not for the Xbox platform. It was hinted back in 2015 that this was because of exclusivity, but the next year, the game’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida said that a version launching on the Xbox was still a possibility.

Well now it is about five years later, and there is still no Xbox version. The good news is that Square Enix and the FF14 team still haven’t given up on bringing the game onto Xbox, but the bad news is that nothing concrete has been announced yet. This is according to an interview that Yoshida did with Easy Allies.

Yoshida says, “So I feel bad for saying the same thing every time. But we are still in discussions with Microsoft and I feel like our conversations are going in a positive tone. I don’t want to say that we do not have an Xbox version but I’m hoping that the timing will be very soon that I’ll have some kind of update to the players.”

He also says that he would love to give more details, but he can’t. With FF14 being an ever-growing and expanding game due to the fact that it is an MMORPG, it may present challenges at this point.

Source Ubergizmo

