Spotify Rolls Out Offline Playback For Apple Watch

In November of 2020, Spotify finally released a standalone app for the Apple Watch. So if you had the LTE model you could stream Spotify while on the go even if you didn’t have your iPhone with you. Then Spotify later announced support for offline playback, but it looks like it wasn’t available to users yet.

Fast forward to today, and a new report has revealed that Spotify has started rolling out the feature to users. It looks like the rollout is being done in phases so if you do not see the feature available for you yet, it should eventually make its way onto your device. Just be patient.

You should also make sure that you have the latest version of Spotify installed, so it is a good idea to head over to the App Store to get the latest update. We should mention that there are some caveats to offline playback and downloads. Users can only download a maximum of just 50 songs per playlist for instance.

Users will also need to be subscribed to Spotify Premium to access this feature, so if you are not subscribed, then you will not be able to take advantage of this new feature.

Source Ubergizmo

