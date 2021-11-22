Spotify Removes Shuffle Button On Album Pages

Being able to shuffle songs is a great way to listen to music when you’re not sure what to listen to and just want songs randomly played from your library. However, when it comes to shuffling songs within an album, singer Adele isn’t too fond of the feature. In fact, at her request, Spotify has removed this feature.

A tweet by the singer, says that musicians generally put a lot of thought into their tracklistings and that songs are laid out in a way for a reason. This is true. Albums can be like a story where there is an intro song followed by various songs in different styles, and sometimes it’s also followed by an outro to help close everything out.

In these cases, shuffling an album is like watching a movie and skipping through various parts of the movie at random. So you might not be able to fully appreciate the movie by the time it’s done. Anyway, Spotify has since removed the shuffle feature on albums as it seems that the company is taking her request seriously.

Now when users with a Spotify Premium subscription view an album page, hitting the “Play” button will play songs in order, but shuffle can still be toggled when viewing individual tracks. Based on the comments to Adele’s tweet, other musicians seem to like the idea.

