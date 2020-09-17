Spotify Calls Apple One Bundle Anti-Competitive

During Apple’s recent Time Flies event, the company unveiled its subscription bundle, called the Apple One. This bundle combines various Apple subscription services into several different packages that are more affordable than if you were to buy them separately.

But while this sounds great for consumers, Spotify isn’t too happy about it. In a recent statement made by Spotify to AppleInsider, the company said, “Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services.” So they are calling on regulators to “urgently restrict” Apple’s behavior.

In response to these comments, Apple released their own statement to Reuters reporter Stephen Nellis where they said, “Customers can discover and enjoy alternatives to every one of Apple’s services. We’re introducing Apple One because it is a great value for customers and a simple way to access the full range of Apple’s subscription services.”

Spotify and Apple aren’t really best buds. The company has criticized Apple in the past over the cut it takes from in-app purchases. This is why Spotify had also thrown its support behind Epic in the current legal battle between Epic and Apple over Fortnite’s in-app purchases. Who will be next to take a swipe at Apple?

Source Ubergizmo

