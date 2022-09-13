Splatoon 3 Had The Best Launch For A Switch Game In Japan

Splatoon 3 is already shaping up to be another hit for Nintendo. Selling 3.45 million copies since Friday in Japan alone, Splatoon 3 had the best launch ever for a Switch game in Japan. That is big news.

This figure includes both digital and physical sales. It is certainly off to a great start, and the threequel is exclusive to Switch. According to Eurogamer, despite the game also being number one on the U.K. boxed charts, overall launch sales are down 9% compared to Splatoon 2 there. The U.K.’s boxed chart only included physical games, however, so it’s possible that a decline isn’t present when digital games are taken into account. There’s no word on how Splatoon 3 is doing in the U.S. right now, but it typically follows trends in the U.K.

“Nintendo Co., LTD…announced that domestic sales of the Splatoon 3 game for the Nintendo Switch system have surpassed 3.45 million units in the first three days since launch on September 9, 2022,” a Nintendo press release stated. “This is the highest domestic sales level for any Nintendo software within the first three days.”

Splatoon 3 is proving to be a hit with fans, and these numbers will only go up from here as more players discover the game.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

