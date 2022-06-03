Spider-Man Remastered Hits PC This August

Have you been wanting to web-sling as Spidey on your PC? We all do. Spidey is the best after all. At Sony’s State of Play, it was announced that Insomniac’s Spider-Man is coming to PC in its remastered form on August 12. Previously, you could only play the game on PS4 and PS5. Well, not anymore. If you wanted to play this game on PC, you will finally get your chance very soon.

The remastered edition includes new assets, tech, and plenty of updates. In this new edition, Peter Parker was recast to Ben Jordan to better match actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture for PS5. That was a bit of a controversial move for some fans, but regardless, this is a solid game that is a lot of fun to play regardless of what platform that you choose play it on.

At any rate, in just a few short months, you’ll be able to experience the new remastered game on your Personal Computer so get that PC in ship shape to be ready for some web-slinging action. Spidey has a lot of bad guys to take down in order to make the city safe for the likes of you and me.

Source Gameinformer

Image Source Pexels

