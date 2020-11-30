Spider-Man: Miles Morales bug turns Spidey into a patio heater

Game glitches happen a lot these days. The latest is a flaw in Spider-Man: Miles Morales that is proving very entertaining. Players have discovered a bug that turns the web-slinging superhero into different game world objects, like a patio heater. Now you can keep people warm while fighting crime.

Insomniac tweeted that the hiccup was “equally embarrassing as it is heart-warming.” Into the Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord joked that the heater would find its way into the sequel if the team had “any self respect at all.” So at least it is providing some laughs.

Character model maker Xavier speculates that it might stem from the demands of the game engine’s approach to streaming content. The game’s characters might be taxing the RAM enough that the engine swaps in another model already loaded in a memory address. In other words, the software wasn’t designed to handle someone swinging through a virtual New York City at fast speeds.

They are looking for the bug now and Insomniac will likely patch it soon if they have not already. For now, though, it’s an extra fun feature you can look for while playing. It will give you a laugh or two as you play.

Source Engadget

