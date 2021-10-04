South Korean ISP Sues Netflix Over Squid Game

By now, you have heard that Netflix has a new hit TV series on its hands. Squid Game, a South Korean TV series where participants in the fictional game, play games from their childhood with deadly results in hopes of winning a massive amount of money to get out of debt.

It has proven to be such a big hit that apparently it caused a huge increase in traffic that resulted in South Korean ISP SK Broadband having to perform extra maintenance work. So much extra work that the company is now suing Netflix and are asking them to pay for the costs of the work involved.

It looks like this has been a growing concern because according to the figures, Netflix’s data handled by SK has jumped by 24 times from May of 2018 until September 2021, which amounted to about 1.2 trillion bits of data processed per second. It wasn’t all because of Squid Games. Netflix’s other hit shows also contributed to this increase in data consumption. Leading to a lot of work.

They say that Netflix should “reasonably” give SK something in return for the network usage. Netflix has said they will be reviewing SK’s claim and will be seeking to have a dialogue with the ISP to ensure customers are not affected by these issues.

Source Ubergizmo

