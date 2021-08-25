South Korea May Pass Anti-Google Legislation

Earlier this month, it was reported that South Korean lawmakers had put forth a proposal that would effectively disrupt how Apple and Google run their app stores. It would force both companies to allow third-party payment systems, so that developers would have a choice whether or not they want to use Apple or Google’s services, and not pay them the 30% cut.

However, according to a new report from Reuters, there is a very good chance that this so-called “Anti-Google” law will be passed. The report says that South Korea’s legislation and judiciary committee is expected to approve the amendment made to the Telecommunications Business Act, which is then expected to be voted on by the National Assembly of South Korea. This would be huge for both Apple and Google.

Apple is not happy about these changes and told Reuters that the legislation “will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections, make it difficult to manage their purchases.” They also said that this will ultimately result in user trust in the App Store to drop, which could affect nearly half a million registered developers in the country.

It could also lead other countries to pass similar laws as well.

Source Ubergizmo

