Sony’s PS5 Could Have Been Even Bigger

Smartphones tend to get slimmer, but the same isn’t true for consoles. In fact, many feel like the next-gen series of consoles from Sony is actually rather large, but what they don’t realize is that, if the designers at Sony had their way, it could have been even bigger.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Senior Art Director Yujin Morisawa revealed that had the engineering team not told him, he would have made the console even larger. He says, “In the beginning, when I started drawing, it was much larger even though I didn’t know what engineering was going to do. It’s kind of funny that engineering actually told me it’s too big. So, I actually had to shrink it down a little bit from the first drawing.”

Ultimately, the reason why Sony made the PS5 as large as it is, is because of the powerful hardware packed inside. Morisawa says that he knew at the start that the console had to be even more powerful than its predecessor, and because of all that power, he also knew that it needed even more space to accommodate a larger heatsink and to offer better thermals.

Morisawa believes that Sony has since arrived at what they think is the “perfect size”.

