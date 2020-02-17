Sony’s PS5 Could Cost About $470

We are all waiting for the PS5 launch, but it looks like Sony is struggling with the pricing for the PS5 console due to some costly parts, according to Bloomberg.

In the previous version, the PS4 had a retail price of $399, so this is higher. Right now you can get a PS4 Pro (the high-end offering) for under $400. Even though we consider the potential specifications will be upgraded for the PS5, the retail pricing will affect the demand for the upcoming PS5, which is believed to be at around $470.

People who shared the details with Bloomberg mentioned that Sony is going to wait for a bit longer to decide on a price with minimal profit (maybe even a loss).

The key issue is the supply of DRAM and NAND flash memory, which is being affected by the overwhelming demand for it on smartphones. Sony declined to comment, but it does not look good for the gamers expecting the same retail price for the next generation console.

If Microsoft manages to do better with the pricing, that is going to be a problem for Sony. It will be interesting to see what happens and if they can get the price lower.

Source Ubergizmo

