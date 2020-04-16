Sony’s Play At Home Initiative Gives Away Two PlayStation Games

With people being advised to stay at home due to the spread of the coronavirus, the best thing we can do is stay home and avoid gathering in large places it seems. Naturally, we are all getting rather bored. Sony can help.

To encourage people to stay home, Sony announced a new Play At Home initiative where they will be giving away two PlayStation games for free in hopes that it will keep people at home. The games that Sony will be giving away include Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. Journey previously required gamers to have a PS Plus subscription.

The games will be available for free starting from the 15th of April and gamers will have until the 5th of May to get them. Once the games are redeemed, they are yours to keep, so you best move quickly and get the offer while you can.

Sony says, “During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners.”

Source Ubergizmo

