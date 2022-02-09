Sony’s next PS5 system update to add voice commands

The next PlayStation 4 and PS5 system update will add some new accessibility and quality of life features to the consoles. The additions also include support for voice commands on PlayStation 5. Sony’s previous-generation console has had this feature since 2013, but it’s now making its way to the PS5 too.

Beginning with a beta Sony will make available to English-speaking users in the US and UK first, the company is adding an option that will make the console respond to “Hey PlayStation.” You can turn the feature off, but leaving it on will allow you to use your voice to launch games and other apps, or open the system menu and do things like control media playback. The update will of course also bring other new accessibility features, like one that makes headphones output mono sound, which should be helpful to players with unilateral hearing loss.

Sony is also adjusting how your group chats work. Now they will be called parties, and you’ll have the option to decide whether they are private or open to the public. If you leave your party open, your friends can join without an invite, but so can their friends.

Another new feature will let you to filter your games by genre, and keep up to five of them on the home screen for easy access. The design of trophy cards is also updated and there is added support for more screen reader languages too.

Sony will release both PlayStation 4 and PS5 system updates later this year with these changes.

Source and Image Credit Engadget

