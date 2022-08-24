Sony’s new PS5 controller is the DualSense Edge

Sony’s PlayStation 5 gamepads are getting an update with the DualSense Edge. The Edge is all about customization. It features five unique profiles, upgraded hardware inside and a few extra input methods. There are two function buttons below the analog sticks, and in the images, all of the rubberized grips look extra grippy as well to hold onto it.

Another great feature is that you can remap and deactivate buttons, as well as adjust stick sensitivity and dead zones, and then save these settings to unique profiles. The stick caps and back buttons are swappable, and users can replace the entire stick module. A braided USB-C cable and a carrying case with USB charging top things off.

We do not yet know when it will be available or what it will cost for the new gamepad. However, Sony says that we will learn more information about the Edge in the months ahead. The DualSense is a standout feature of the PlayStation 5, with intense haptic feedback and trigger buttons with adjustable tension. This is key because it helps to add a layer of immersion to games and it’s something that you will not find on the Xbox. This is a good move by Sony.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals