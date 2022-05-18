Sony’s latest PlayStation 5 console covers are coming next month

The wait is finally over. Next month, Sony will release three new PlayStation 5 console covers for your favorite console. As you may remember, the company announced at the end of last year that it would begin producing PS5 covers in five more colors. At that time, Sony said that the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red plates would go on sale at the start of 2022, with the three remaining colors – Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple to follow during the first half of the year.

Sony may have left the release till the last moment, but starting now customers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg can pre-order the new plates through the PlayStation Direct website. And of course, general availability will follow on June 17th. The console covers are easy for just about anyone to install. All you have to do is pop off the white ones that came with your PS5 and replace that with the new ones. You can also mix and match two different sets of plates to make your console stand out from the crowd even more. However, that will cost you extra to go that route, but it does look awesome.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals