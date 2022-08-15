Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima Film May Be in Japanese

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is becoming a TV show for HBO. So why not the samurai open-world game Ghost of Tsushima as a movie? It is happening. The film is a long way off, but we know that Stahelski’s plan for the film involves the film being spoken in Japanese. In a recent Collider interview, Stahelski talked about doing the film “all in character…It’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese.” He says, “It’s your typical mythological story of good versus evil, finding a man, watching him change the world or the world changes him. It’s all the Joseph Campbell stuff that you’d love in a story.”

The director knows that he’s got a hurdle ahead of him in pitching this idea to production companies, but he thinks he can pull it off, especially if the action and scope are epic enough that subtitles won’t actually matter.

“I’ll read subtitles all day,” he admitted. “And I think America in general, or at least the Western audiences in general are getting more and more used to that because of the influence of Netflix and streamers and stuff, where we get so much more of a world content…Look, if I nail all the other bits, I think I can inspire you enough to get in the car and go to the theater.”

Ghost of Tsushima tells the story of Jin Sakai, the survivor of an attack on the island during 1274’s Mongol invasion of Japan.

