Sony Won’t Shut Down PS3 Or PS Vita Stores

In March, Sony announced that they would be shutting down the digital storefronts for the PS3 and PS Vita. No doubt some gamers would have been disappointed if they are still rocking those platforms. Sony has stopped developing games for mobile consoles and they are focusing on the PS5, a console that’s two generations ahead of the PS3.

While Sony’s decision made sense, it was not particularly well-received in the community, leading to an outcry from fans of the PS3 and PS Vita. The company has since been convinced to keep both the stores open, though it looks like this won’t apply to the PSP whose store will shut down on July 2nd, 2021 as previously planned.

Sony says, “When we initially came to the decision to end purchasing support for PS3 and PS Vita, it was born out of a number of factors, including commerce support challenges for older devices and the ability for us to focus more of our resources on newer devices where a majority of our gamers are playing on. We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations.”

We don’t know how long these stores will stay open, but it will be for the foreseeable future, so enjoy.

Source Ubergizmo

