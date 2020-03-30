Sony Will Slow PlayStation Download Speeds In The US

As more people are being forced to stay home from work or school to help flatten the curve on the number of coronavirus cases, it means that home internet use is definitely going to be a lot higher than what it used to be. This means that there will be a greater strain on networks around the world. Everyone is watching something online or playing games.

For the most part, it looks like the networks are still holding up, but they are slowed down for some, and now Sony wants to do their part. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President and CEO Jim Ryan announced that in the US, they will be slowing down PlayStation download speeds.

Previously, Sony had made the decision to slow down the speeds for downloads in Europe, and it looks like those practices will be applied to the US now too. “Beginning today, we will take similar measures in the United States, and we will continue to take appropriate action to do our part to help ensure internet stability as this unprecedented situation continues to evolve. We are grateful for the role we play in helping deliver a sense of community and entertainment in these very trying times.”

Sony’s decision is similar to other entertainment companies, such as Netflix and YouTube, both of whom will lower the quality of their video streams to help ease the bandwidth of internet service providers. Hopefully, it won’t be for long.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals