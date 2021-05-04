Sony will integrate Discord chat into PlayStation

PlayStation users may soon have another way to communicate with each other. Sony has announced that it was partnering with Discord and that it will be integrating the service into the PlayStation Network as soon as next year.

“Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together,” said CEO and President Jim Ryan.

We don’t know what this integration will look like right now. There will likely be some kind of Discord chat interface that will let you interact with your friends on PSN either through voice or text, but we don’t know if there will be a fully-baked app or a more limited implementation. But it will make communication much easier for users either way.

Sony Interactive Entertainment made a minority investment in Discord as part of its Series H round. The service has over 140 million users so this is a big win for Sony. It was almost acquired by Microsoft earlier this year for at least $10 billion, but talks appeared to have either stopped or died down for the moment.

