Sony wants to bring popular PlayStation games to your phone

Sony hasn’t done much with popular PlayStation game franchises unless you count one-offs like Uncharted: Fortune Hunter, but this might change soon. Sony is hiring an executive at PlayStation Studios that would focus on bringing PlayStation’s “most popular franchises” to mobile. There are no titles or timeframes, but the new Head of Mobile would develop a three- to five-year strategy.

So we may see popular Playstation titles hitting mobile soon. The company has tried to marry the PlayStation brand with phones, but so far it has not worked out well. Sony’s best effort is the Xperia Play which was a “PlayStation phone” that was ahead of its time, but not a success at all.

It makes sense that Sony would pursue mobile. It could bring the PlayStation brand to a wider audience and there are potential in-app purchases that could be lucrative. Titles like Fortnite, PUBG and Roblox owe a large amount of their success to mobile gamers after all. The challenge is that the games have to adapt to mobile without losing what makes them special on your console. No one wants watered-down ports or cash-ins. Hopefully, they will get it right when they implement this new mobile plan.

Source Engdaget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals