Sony to offer Gray Camouflage collection for PS5

Finding a PlayStation 5 is still very difficult to find, but at least it is getting just a tad easier these days. However, that’s not stopping Sony from adding more customization options for those of us who already own the PS5 console. This fall, the company is set to release the Gray Camouflage collection. This collection consists of a new set of plates for the console, as well as a matching DualSense controller and Pulse headset. Now your console can look badass when you play call of duty.

“The PlayStation design team reimagined our camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher, more contemporary feel. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the iconic PlayStation Shapes have been subtly incorporated into the pattern,” Sony says about the new design.

Preorders for collection open on September 15th. The plates and DualSense controller are set to arrive on October 14th, with the Pulse headset heading to store shelves sometime in the month of December. Sony did not announce pricing for the new accessories yet, though. They come after the company recently said it was increasing the price of the PS5 across much of the globe. Hopefully, we will get the price on that very soon.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Sony

