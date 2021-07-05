Sony To Continue To Sell PSP And PS Vita Games

Sony’s PSP and PS Vita handheld consoles have been around for a long time so it isn’t a surprise to learn that earlier this year, Sony announced that they would be shutting down the ability for gamers to purchase games for these consoles. The PSP store did shut down in 2016, but Sony continued to allow gamers to purchase games through the PS3 and PS Vita stores.

Sony reversed their decision after an angry outcry from gamers, though they did mention a caveat: “PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2nd, 2021 as planned.” Many speculated that Sony could pull the plug on all PSP downloads, but actually, a report from Kotaku is now saying otherwise.

The publication spotted wording on Sony’s PlayStation UK’s website where it states that PSP games will continue to be sold through the PS3 and PS Vita console’s stores. This is no doubt good news for gamers. Since these consoles are older don’t expect any major games for them, but you will still have the option of purchasing games, at least for now.

When Sony reversed its decision a few months back, Sony’s CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan said, “Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here.”

Source Ubergizmo

