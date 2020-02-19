Sony To Close Its PlayStation Forums

Forums are the place to go if you have topics that you want to discuss. It is also a good place for companies to see what is being said about their products, and also to identify bugs, issues, complaints, and user feedback. It’s great when it comes to gaming. However, for PlayStation owners, it looks like you’ll have to find somewhere else to go.

Sony has announced that starting on the 27th of February, they will be closing down the PlayStation forums. This was an abrupt announcement, made with about two weeks left towards the end of the month. Sony also did not mention why they are shutting down the forums, except to redirect gamers towards Sony’s other pages like its social media platforms. It was fun while it lasted.

According to the post from a PlayStation community manager, “Beginning 27th February, the PlayStation.com forums will no longer be available. We invite you to continue the conversation via PlayStation.Blog, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For product support, please visit the support site, Playstation.com/help/.”

It will sad to see the forums go, especially since it allows users to highlight issues, bugs, provide feedback. It is also a place where gamers can discuss all things PlayStation-related. It will be sad for users who frequent the forums.

Source Ubergizmo

