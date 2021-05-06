Sony Stops Selling DSLR Cameras

It used to be that Sony was known for their Cyber-shot digital compact cameras, but after acquiring Minolta, the company started to develop its own DSLR cameras. These were popular for a while, and later the company expanded to mirrorless cameras and then full-frame mirrorless cameras after that.

Will Sony announce a new A-mount DSLR? Sadly, no. This is because it looks like Sony has decided to stop selling DSLRs. This news comes from a report from Sony Alpha Rumors who have noticed that Sony has pulled its A99ii, A77ii, and A68 DSLR cameras from their website as well as BHPhoto, who notes that the cameras are no longer available. So it seems legit.

With the success that Sony has seen with its mirrorless cameras, this is not surprising. Naturally, they would want to shift their focus there and stay on target. Plus, mirrorless cameras have many advantages over DSLRs. They are more compact and portable while offering excellent image quality, making them ideal for both professionals and hobbyists.

Sony has not yet commented on whether or not they are out of the DSLR business for good, but the last update was the A99ii back in 2016, so it might be safe to assume that they are no longer interested.

Source Ubergizmo

