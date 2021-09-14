Sony shuts down LittleBigPlanet PS3 and Vita servers

Sony has permanently shut down the online services for LittleBigPlanet games on PlayStation 3 and PS Vita after “extended downtime.” This means that online multiplayer and community levels are no longer available for LittleBigPlanet, LittleBigPlanet 2, LittleBigPlanet 3 (on PS3) and LittleBigPlanet PS Vita. But don’t worry, you can still play story modes and local co-op.

“We have no doubt that this news will come as a disappointment to a lot of you,” the LittleBigPlanet team wrote in a statement. “Ultimately, this is the best way to protect the LittleBigPlanet community and to help ensure that our online environment remains safe.”

Sony temporarily shut down LittleBigPlanet’s online services way back in May, after reports of DDOS attacks and hackers posting offensive messages. The PS3 games were on the same servers, so it actually impacted all of the games

However, the developers have updated the PS4 version of LittleBigPlanet 3 and that game’s servers are back online. So players have access to over 10 million community levels, and this includes all of the ones that users created on the three PS3 games.

The latest entry in the franchise, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, hit PS4 and PS5 last November. So there is a lot to play actually.

Source Engadget

