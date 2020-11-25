Sony says the PS5 would still be sold out with no pandemic

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that the PlayStation 5 is completely sold out, according to an interview with the Russia’s Tass. He said that he believes the supply shortage would have happened even without COVID-19 in play.

“Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold,” he said. “I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now… I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”

It turns out that the biggest issue caused by the pandemic was in pre-production. Due to travel and other restrictions, “we had to do all the manufacturing preparation by camera remotely,” he said. “I mean, just imagine that for a precision device like the PlayStation 5.”

Ryan said that the product and sales would have likely been the same even if gamers weren’t stuck at home. “The way we took it to market might have been a bit different, but the actual product would have been the same,” Ryan said. “We might have had a few more to sell, but not very many; the guys on the production/manufacturing side have worked miracles.”

So if you were wondering, you would still have trouble getting one.

Source Engadget

