Sony PS5 Update To Allow Users To Expand Internal Storage

At the moment, the Sony PS5 has a storage issue. Due to the size of the games, gamers can only store a few games at a time before they run out of space. There are currently no M.2 NVMe drives that Sony has whitelisted that support the PS5, which leaves players with little choice.

But, there is some good news. This summer, Sony is expected to issue an update to the PS5 that will allow you to expand the console’s internal storage. The update will allow you to remove the plastic cover off of the PS5 and attach a new storage unit. Gamers can already remove the cover of course, but apparently, the console’s firmware does not allow or recognize additional storage options, but this update will fix that.

This is a slightly different approach from the PS4 where gamers could attach USB storage to the console and store and play games that way. The Xbox Series X does support storage expansion. There was a listing for an SSD for the PS5 back in 2020, but without software support it would be useless.

The update to the console’s firmware will also increase the speed of the cooling fans which should help keep the heat down and allow the console to function at optimal levels.

Source Ubergizmo

