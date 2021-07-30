Sony PS5 Update Brings M.2 SSD Support

Consoles like the Sony PS5 come with a finite amount of storage. If you manage your games properly, there’s a chance this could be enough. However, if you want to add extra storage, then you might be interested to know that Sony has issued a new beta for the PS5’s software that will add support for M.2 SSDs.

The update will eventually be released to the public, but it seems that adding this SSD to your console is more than just a plug-and-play process. Sony says, “Using an M.2 SSD with your PS5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heatsink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format.”

Sony also says that while PCIe Gen4 has read speeds of 5,500MB/s or faster, the company “cannot guarantee that all M.2 SSD devices meeting the described specifications will work with your console.” They also note that it might not be the same performance compared to using the console’s own internal storage. So just be aware of those caveats. It is not a simple plug in and get going situation.

Those are some of the things you might need to be aware of in case you plan on adding an M.2 SSD to the PS5 in the future.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals