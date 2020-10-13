Sony PS5 Name Trademark In India, Not By Sony

While Sony has been opening up pre-orders for its PS5 around the globe, India has been left off the list. Why? Obviously Sony isn’t going to ignore such a huge market as India, so what’s the reason? It could be a legal issue because it looks like someone in India has trademarked the PS5 name, and it wasn’t Sony.

Apparently, a Delhi resident by the name of Hitesh Awani had filed for the trademark for the PS5 name back in October 2019, based on public records. This would have prevented Sony from using the name, which would be a huge problem if they wanted to launch the console in India.

It looks like Sony is already working on trying to get it sorted out. The trademark application has been marked as “Opposed”, so Sony may have filed for some kind of request to get the name back. We’re not sure if this can be completed in time for launch, but until it is done, it looks like the PS5’s launch in India could be delayed.

It’s surprising that Sony did not catch quicker, or did not trademark the name in advance in the country. Back in 2019 a trademark filing was spotted for the PS brand going up to the PS10 after all. w will have to wait and see how this turns out.

Source Ubergizmo

