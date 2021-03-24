Sony PS3, PS Vita, and PSP Stores May Shut Down

Naturally, Sony’s main focus is on the PS5, and next the PS4, even though there are gamers who might still be holding onto their older consoles like the PS3, PS Vita, and the PSP. Sadly for these gamers, you might soon lose access to the store for games. Unfortunately, this happens as consoles age.

This news comes from a recent report that suggests that Sony is looking to shut down the stores for the PS3, PS Vita, and the PSP in the coming months. The PSP and PS3 will have their stores shut down on July 2nd while the PS Vita will have its store closed on the 27th of August. After that, gamers will no longer be able to purchase games digitally for these systems.

Sony has not yet officially confirmed if the reports are true, but these consoles are pretty old. The PS3 dates back to 2006, the PSP in 2005, and the PS Vita is the “newest” having launched in 2011. Gamers will still be able to play their games and purchase them, at least in physical form, so this only affects their ability to purchase them digitally. It happens with all consoles eventually as newer consoles arrive after time.

