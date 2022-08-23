Sony PS VR2 arriving in early 2023

If you were hoping that this holiday season you would be wearing a virtual reality headset from Sony, you are out of luck. Almost six years after its predecessor debuted back in 2016, Sony hit Instagram to announce that its next version of the console-based VR system won’t be here until “early 2023.”

It is too bad that we have to wait. The company first showed off the new hardware in February. It includes an updated headset and revamped controllers. It is built to better fit in with the PS5’s smoother design, and the PS VR2 will feature softer, more forgiving ergonomics as well as offer live streaming capabilities and Cinematic Mode. That all sounds great, except for the wait, of course. But hey, at least we have a rough date now. Very rough, but still. It is better than nothing at all

According to a PlayStation blog post last month, the new hardware would run 4000 x 2040 resolution (2000 x 2040 per eye) at 90/120hz, while a “see-through mode” safety feature will keep you from wandering too far. This is similar to what Meta offers on the Quest Guardian. We don’t yet have any detail on pricing, but hopefully, we will learn more details soon.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Playstation

