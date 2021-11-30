Sony Patents PS-Type Controller For Mobile Devices

We have plenty of choices for gaming controllers for mobile devices, but some of them require that you prop your phone to play it. However, it looks like Sony has actually filed a patent for a mobile controller that resembles the DualShock controller design except that this is for mobile devices. That would make mobile gaming more fun.

The patent describes a controller system where users can clamp a phone in between the controller, so you can hold your phone and play using the controller at the same time. This isn’t an entirely new concept. Many other companies like Razer already offer up similar controllers, but this is a unique option for those who like Sony’s DualShock controller series.

But this controller isn’t necessarily Sony trying to sell gamers more accessories for their mobile devices. It does suggest that it could be used in conjunction with Sony’s Remote Play feature which lets gamers stream PlayStation games from their PlayStation consoles to their smartphones. So by using a DualShock controller design, it would make gamers feel more at home compared to third-party options.

Still, this is only a patent so there’s no guarantee that Sony will actually make it anytime soon or at all.

Source Ubergizmo

