Sony Might Produce Less PS5 Consoles Than Expected

A report from a few months ago suggested that to meet the demand of gamers stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sony would boost its PS5 production. It makes sense. This may no longer be the case though, according to a report from Bloomberg which suggests that Sony might end up producing less than expected, leaving some gamers high and dry.

Sony might end up producing about 4 million less units than expected. The company had apparently initially aimed to produce as many as 15 million units for the year, but now due to cuts, they are only expected to produce as many as 11 million.

However, prior to this, Sony had apparently only intended to produce 5 million units of the PS5 before the end of March 2021, so 11 million units are still more than double what the company had planned prior to COVID-19. We don’t know why Sony revised its production, but they might be worried that they might not sell as many units.

That’s a lot of consoles, but at 4 million less than what Sony had planned, it could still result in some gamers not being able to find the console at launch. We will have to see if this is accurate.

Source Ubergizmo

